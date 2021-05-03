Bill and Melinda Gates divorce afta 27 years of marriage but go still work togeda

3 May 2021, 22:10 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Bill and Melinda Gates tok say dem dey divorce afta 27 years of marriage, as dem say "we no longer believe say we fit grow togeda as couple".

"Afta we tink wella and plenti work wey we put for on our relationship, we don take decision to end our marriage," na so dem write for Twitter.

Two of dem meet for di late 1980s wen Melinda join Bill Microsoft company.

Dem get three children.

And two of dem dey run di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Over di last 27 years, we don raise three incredible children and build foundation wey dey work all over di world to help all pipo get healthy, productive lives," na so di statement kontinu.

"We kontinu to share belief for dat mission and go kontinu our work togeda for di foundation, but we no longer believe say we fit grow togeda as couple for di next phase of our lives.

"We dey ask for space and privacy for our family as we start to navigate dis new life."

Who be Melinda Gates?

Born August 15, 1964, Melinda Gates, née Melinda Ann French, be di second child of four children, of homemaker Elaine Agnes Amerland and aerospace engineer Raymond Joseph French Jr., for Dallas, Texas, and she be, American businesswoman and philanthropist wey—wit her no ex-husband, Microsoft Corporation cofounder Bill Gates—bin establish di charity, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

She bin study computer science and economics for Duke University wia she her BSc for 1986; and M.B.A., for 1987. She join Microsoft for dia product development for 1987 and rise to become general manager of information products.

She married Bill Gates on January 1, 1994. Di same year wey she start to do charity work.

Wen she born dia first child for 1996, she leave Microsoft to concentrate on family and di couple charitable work.

For 2000, she and Bill join join all dia charity work to form di Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation wey be di world biggest private charitable foundation wit $40 billion trust endowment.

Melinda na di most powerful woman for philanthropy as co-chair of di Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Her estimated net worth according to Forbes na $70 billion.

Who be Bill Gates?

Bill Gates be di son of William H. Gates Sr., and Mary Maxwell and dem born William Henry Gates III on October 28, 1955, for Seattle, Washington.

Bill Gates na American computer programmer and entrepreneur who cofound Microsoft Corporation, wey be di world biggest personal-computer software company.

Gates write im first software program at age 13.

For 1975, Gates, wey dey attend Harvard University, join bodi wit im hometown padi Paul G. Allen to develop software for di first microcomputers.

As di mata come blow, na so Gates leave Harvard for im junior year and, wit Allen, dem form Microsoft.

Di company bin no start very well for 1979 as Microsoft dey make gross of approximately $2.5 million. By age of 23, Gates put imsef as head of di company and na so e come turn tins around.

By 1986, im don already become di youngest paper billionaire at age 31.

Plus im work wey in dey do for Microsoft, Gates come also dey known for im charitable work. Wit im ex-wife, Melinda, dem bin launch di William H. Gates Foundation (wey dem rename to di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for 1999) for 1994 to fund global health programs as well as projects for di Pacific Northwest.

On May 3, 2021, di philanthropist announce for social media, say im dey divorce im wife of 27 years.