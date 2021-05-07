Ahmad Gumi on banditry in Nigeria: Controversial Sheikh reveal why Bandits trust am pass Buhari goment

38 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi na retired Army Officer

Nigeria controversial Islamic Cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi don reveal why Bandits wey dey kidnap pipo make am dia middle man.

"Bandits see me as clergy and someone dem fit trust as dey dem no trust goment or politicians.

"Di bandits get confidence in me becuase of some of di things we dey tok here."

Na wetin Sheikh Ahmad Gumi tell BBC Pidgin on Friday 7 May, 2021 wen e appear Live on Facebook.

"So many times goment don break agreements so need dey for a middle man.

No parents don pay any ransom to di bandits, Gumi tell BBC.

"As I dey follow una tok, some parent of dis student dey my house.

Dem wan see me make I give dem direct contact with di bandits wey dey demand money from dem."

Sheik Gumi tok say him hear di kidnappers tok say dem no be ordinary herdsmen say dem ne Boko Haram.

He add say dem tok say dem no dey play wit dia promise.

Dat na why dem kill five of d students so dat goment go take di issue serious. Gumi tok.

Di Islamic cleric add say di bandits fit dey bluff sake of say afta dem kill five students dem don give several deadlines wey no work.

Di warning wey dem sama di herdsmen na say make dem no dey waste innocent pipo life, Gumi tok.

Nigerians dey impatient as dem no dey study mata before dem conclude, di cleric add.

E say "if i wan go by rough abi academic estimate, we go get like 9. 4 million normadics for our forest.

"Normadic sef don dey hostage for bandits hand wey no fit past 100,000."

"Di tin be like military coup wey some military Junta go take ova di whole kontri.

If dem wan fight dis bandits head-on di tin go destroy many civilians."

E tok say na di head-on fight dem do before make some civilians go join bandits sake of survival.

"If dem give amnesty, di ones wey join sake of survival or reprisal attack or protection go fall back for goment side."

And we go use dem to finish di criminals, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi tok ontop di tin to do now.

He wan make goment overhaul di system sake of koruption wey dey disturb Nigeria.

As customs and army wey dey secure border nwo don get bad eggs among dem, e add.

If na him child dey kidnapped him no go kip kwayet, di former military colonel turn imam add.

E say him go don go tanda for Aso Rock sake of na goment responsibility to protect us.

"But dis ones too be my children o, how much be 100 million to safe pikin.

He come look like clash wit goment and money and not bandits?

"Na simple logic why goment go dey play wit lives sake of money."

Na urgent mata but di whole case dey under reported. Di Sheik tell BBC Pidgin.