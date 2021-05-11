The Brits Awards: Burna Boy, Taylor Swift go make history

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Burna Boy/ Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Dis go be di first time wey Burna Boy go collect Brits Award Nomination

Di Brits Awards go hold on Tuesday evening for London and go be one of di in-person events Britain dey use test reopening of live events.

Di show wey go hold for di London O2 Arena go happun without facemasks or social distancing.

Di shoe fo include 4,000 live audience with performances from Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Cold Play and including Olivia Rodrigo.

Celeste and Dua Lipa na di pipo wey collect di most nomination with three each.

So here be some of di ogbonge tins wey fit happun

Burna Boy fit be di first African to win Brit Award for International Male

Burna Boy bin gbab im first nomination for di Brit Awards for di International Male Category.

Im dey dis list with di likes of Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and The Weeknd.

Dis dey come afta im win dis year's Grammys for Best Global Music Album.

Olivia Rodrigo dey perform for di first time in front of live audience

Wia dis foto come from, Olivia Rodrigo / Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License na di biggest selling song of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo wey get her big break for di music industry inside di middle of quarantine go perform in front of live audience.

She don already enta UK and don dey quarantine in preparation for di show.

Di Drivers License artiste say she bin dey very excited on top say di song bin comot for inside quaranyin and na different experience to see how e go affect pipo for real life.

Taylor Swift go be di first female winner of di Global Icon winner

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taylor Swift bin win Brit Awards for International female for 2015

American Pop star, Taylor Swift go become di first woman wey go collect di Global Icon awards.

Apart from dat, she go be di first person wey no be British wey go gbab di award.