Eid al-Fitr 2021Public holidays: What to watch out dis Sallah across Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Sa’ad-Abubakar Wetin we call dis foto, Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, di leader of Nigerian Muslims

Federal goment don declare Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 May, 2021 as Public Holidays for dis year Eidul-Fitr [Sallah] celebration.

Dis year call Sallah wey go bring an end to 29 or 30 days of Ramadan fasting go happun either on Wednesday or Thursday.

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, di leader of Nigerian Muslims don already instruct dem to look for new moon.

Sighting of a new moon for di month of Shawwal go happun on Tuesday wey mean say Wednesday fit be Sallah.

But if dem no see then Eid al-Fitr 2021 go be Thursday.

Last year wey Covid 19 [coronavirus restrictions] no allow Muslims fully enjoy di event as authorithies ban som Sallah traditions.

Eid al-Fitr 2021: See wetin don change dis time around.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di village dey for Karaye local goment for Kano

Horse riding tradition

For many states across northern Nigeria, na sallah tradition for chiefs and well wishers to ride horse go greet di Emir.

For Kano, di Emir go ride horse visit some important places as part of di tradition. E no happun last year because of covid 19.

Dis year, so far, Niger state goment [north central Nigeria] already say dem go still suspend dis tradition due to security concerns.

While for states like Katsina and Kano [northwest Nigeria] say dem go highly monitor di events and limit number wey go participate.

For di remaining states di tradition go go ahead as usual unlike last year.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Socially distanced prayers ahead of dis year Ramadan for Indonesian mosque

No Eid prayer ban

Last year for Kaduna state [northwest Nigeria], di goment no allow Muslims comot for di morning Eid prayer because of Covid 19.

Di state govnor Nasir El- Rufai say e cari out di action in order to save im state from more infections.

Dis year di state don give go ahead for di Eid prayers to hold.

E mean say many Muslim families go comot with dia families to go pray early in di morning.

All public places open

One major challenge as Muslims celebrate last year be say most public places wey dem suppose go enjoy di day bin dey closed.

Dis year na just di opposite as public places like parks, cinemas and zoos dey open for pipo to enjoy.