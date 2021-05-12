Caleb Kudah arrested: Citi FM Zoe Abu-Baidoo, Kudah arrest spark outrage in Ghana

Some Ghanaians make outraged over de Rambo staple arrest of journalist by national security operatives.

Some seven heavily-armed police officers storm premises of private broadcaster, Citi FM and Citi TV on Tuesday afternoon.

Di officers burst in to pick up one female journalist, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who be broadcast journalist with Citi FM and Citi TV.

According to de officers, she receive some video files from her colleague who dem arrest earlier for dema premises.

De male colleague, Caleb Kudah who national security arrest in handcuffs allegedly film parked cars on de National Security Ministry premises.

Tori be say he allegedly send to de video to en female colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo for WhatsApp top.

De arrest however spark outrage among some Ghanaians who feel say de show of force by de police and national security officers be needless.

Ghanaian private legal practitioner, Samson Anyenini explain say de two journalists "no break any ethical code or laws."

He explain say de 1992 Constitution of Ghana dey encourage journalists to "invade and interfere" where necessary to capture evidence in public for de public interest.