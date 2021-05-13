UK goment prepare £3 million to fight cybercrime for Africa

34 minutes wey don pass

UK govment announce £3 million ($4.2m) funding to fight cybercrime for Africa.Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab talk say de UK dey make available £22 million which dem go take support cyber-security capacity building globally. Five African countries which dey include Ghana, Nigeria den Kenya dey benefit from dis project. Dem wan use de money strengthen systems to fight cybercrime den step up dema activities for Africa. Experts talk say de continent get weak cyber-security systems, according to INTERPOL about 30% of cybercrime prosecutions dey happen on de continent sake of different legal regimes.De UK govment dey now help create central coordinating desk plus INTERPOL which Africans go fit use for joint operations. INTERPOL reveal say de global economy go lose about $10 trillion to cybercrime by 2025.