Brits Awards 2021 winners: Taylor Swift win global icon - See full list of winners

12 May 2021, 11:30 WAT New Informate 52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na females pack most of di awards and jolly for di Brits Awards on Tuesday evening.

Dua Lipa, Little Mix and win di biggest for di night even as Olivia Rodrigo win di night wither Drivers' Lincence performance.

Di Tuesday show na part of pilot events to go back to normal scale large events for Britain.

So dem bin no get any form of social distancing or face masks dem..

Dis na di [Brits Awards 2021 winners] list

Best album

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

WINNER: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

WINNER: J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

WINNER: Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Wetin we call dis foto, Little Mix make history with their best group win as two members of dia members dey prepare to become mama

Breakthrough artist

WINNER: Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

WINNER: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter

Regard with Raye - Secrets

Simba ft DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

International Female

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

WINNER: The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

WINNER: Haim

Run The Jewels

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Taylor Swift become di first female non-British pesin to win di global icon award for her seven number one albums

Rising star award

WINNER: Griff

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Global Icon