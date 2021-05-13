Bitcoin price: Elon Musk Teslsa latest move on Cryptocurrency fall Bitcoin price

13 May 2021, 13:30 WAT New Informate 46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Elon Musk

Tesla don stop to dey collect Bitcoin as money to buy dia cars.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO announce for tweet say di reason na on top climate change issues wey e fit cause.

Dis bin cause Bitcoin to fall 10% afta di tweet and Tesla shares follow bow.

Dis na because dem dey make Bitcoin with high powered computers.

Na computers wey miners dey use compete with dem selves to solve hard mathematics puzzles.

So na plenti energy di computers dey take work and dem dey most time rely on electricity wey dem make from fossil fuel like coal.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bitcoin na digital money.

Wen Tesla announce for March say dem go begin accept di cryptocurrency as payment, environmentalists and investors hala.

Dis fit be loss for di electric car maker. As for February, dem reveal say dem buy $1.5 bn of di crypto currency.

But oga Musk neva give up on crypto as di way. For di statement e say, "Cryptocurrency na good idea... but we no fit to come at geat cost ot di environment."