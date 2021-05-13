Muhammadu Buhari: 'Eid al-Fitr 2021 in Nigeria' wishes from oga president

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari wen e atted di closing of 2021 Ramadan Tafseer for State House Mosque, Abuja - On Sunday 9 May, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari don send im best wishes to all Nigerians and Muslims as dem mark the Eid Al Fitr.

"Make we jointly pray against di tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry.

"And di desperate quest for political power wey make some dey use blackmail against di existence of our kontri as a united entity.

"We must resist di temptation to retrun into our communities." Di Nigerian leader tok for im sallah message.

"I beg our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to show compassion and love one another."

Millions of Fuslim faithful for Nigeria dey celebrate di festival of Eid-al-Fitri on Thursday.

E mark end of di thirty days Ramadan fast wia dem offer prayers, stay clean and bless odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

According to di President, e dey noteworthy and delightful to see Christians breaking fast wit Muslim faithful during di Ramadan.

Di 78-years-old leader add say in some instances, e notice how Christians dey send goodwill and gifts to Muslims.

"Dis model don also show Muslim groups dey join Christian festivities. Dis practice dey promote brotherhood and forgiveness," E tok.

Federal Goment declare Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday holiday for di celebrations inside di west African nation.

President Buhari also beg Nigerians to continue to observe all COVID-19 prevention measures and celebrate responsibly during di holidays.

Di former military general don come under fire sake of di growing insecurity across Nigeria.