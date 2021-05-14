Israel-Palestine crisis: World leaders react as attacks increase for Gaza

Di Israeli military don intensify attack for Gaza as Palestinian militants kontinu to fire rockets into Israel on di fifth day of fight-fight.

Israeli army say say dem don mobilise air and ground forces for dia attack on Friday but dem neva enta Gaza.

Meanwhile video from Gaza City show di level of explosion from Israel.

More than 100 people don die for Gaza while seven for Israel since di fight start since Monday.

Also, Jewish and Israeli-Arab mobs dey do dia own fighting inside Israel.

And di presido for di kontri di fear say dat one fit lead to civil war.

Dis latest gbege between Israel and Palestine na di worst since 201.

And na di tension between di two for East Jerusalem na im cause am leading to destruction of lives and property.

How world Leaders don react to di crisis

Di daily report of attacks, death and destruction of pipo houses dem don make world leaders to begin chook mouth on top di recent gbege.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

Di UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres say im no happy at all sake of di large number of deaths.

Di casualties include pikin dem from Israeli air strike for Gaza and rockets launched by di Palestinian militants.

E further yarn give say Israeli security forces must drop dia use of force and also di launch of rockets on Israeli pipo also no dey acceptable.

Di United States:

Di White House say Israel get legitimate right to defend imself itself from Hamas rocket attacks but say Jerusalem "must be a place of co-existence".

White House tok-tok pesin, Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's support for "Israel's security, and im legitimate right to defend itself and im pipo, no get shaking.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari:

Di Nigerian goment through di Foreign Ministry don also chook mouth on top di kasala wey di happun between Israel and Palestine and ask both parties to stop di figh-fight.

Di goment also ask di two kontris to embrace di two-state solution and also make sure say dem ensure all citizens live in peace and dignity.

Turkey:

Di Turkish Foreign ministry say Israeli government must finally understand say e no fit suppress the Palestinian pipo dia legitimate rights and demands by using indiscriminate and disproportionate power," the Turkish foreign ministry said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

Di UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say di UK dey deeply concern sake of di growing violence and civilian casualties and di call for urgent de-escalation of tensions between di two kontris dem.

European Union:

Di European Union said Palestinian rocket attacks into Israel were "totally unacceptable" and called on all sides to aim for a de-escalation and to prevent more civilian casualties.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also condemned evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, calling them illegal and saying they only served to fuel tensions.

Arab League:

Di Arab League chief, Ahmed Aboul Gheit say di Israeli air strikes dey "indiscriminate and irresponsible".

Families wey dey live near di border don begin run comot

E yarn give say Israel dey responsible for dis "dangerous escalation" in Jerusalem and call on di international community to act immediately to stop di violence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Di Russian president, Vladmir Putin don ask both Israel and di Palestinians to stop di fight-fight and call dem to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve di cause of di problem

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas:

Di German Foreign Minister, Heiko Mass say di rocket attack on Israel dey unacceptable and must end sharp sharp.

E further yarn give say Israel for dis situation get right to defend demselves and dat di way di violence di grow, dem no fit tolerate am .

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei:

Di Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei say di language di Israel understand na force and dat sake of dis, di palestinians must increase dia power and resistance to force di criminals to surrender and stop dia brutal attacks.

Rockets from Israel Iron Dome missile defence system rise to block rockets from Gaza

Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC):

Di Organisation of Islamic Co-operation don praise di steadfastness of di Palestinian pipo wey station for di occupied city of Jerusalem and dia response to di Israeli attacks on di holy site

International committee of the Red Cross:

Middle East director Fabrizio Carboni say international humanitarian law no allow anyhow attacks against civilians, any attack must be proportionate, and dat dem must take all necessary precautions to avoid civilian casualties.

