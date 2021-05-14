Iniubong Umoren alleged killer: Uduak Akpan police update, Akwa Ibom job seeker burial

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Iniubong Ephraim Umoren bin gone online on April 27, to appeal for job, but she fall into di wrongs hands wey take her life.

Police say Uduak Frank Akpan, di alleged killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, wey dey dia custody never die.

Di police deny rumour of Uduak allegedly taking im life inside detention for State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID.

Andrew Amiengheme, di Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police tell BBC Pidgin say dat kain tin no fit happun.

Dis clarification dey come just as family dey plan to bury Iniubong Umoren on Friday for Nung Ita Ikot Obio Enin Atai.

Dem murder 26-year-old Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren afta pesin lure her to come get a job. Akwa Ibom goment tok.

But di police commissioner no comment on top di matter wey concern di autopsy report of late Iniobong.

"My eye dey on di suspect an a regular basis. I dey tok wit my officers everi time to give me update. I still tok to dem today.

"Dat news wey dey go round na fake news and nothing like dat fit happun." Police Commissioner Andrew Amiengheme tell BBC.

"Di media don help us well for di case and we no go like make media pipo also spoil am." Di police boss add.

"On di autopsy mata, I no go fit give information like dat. Make una contact my PRO for any informate on dis matter," di CP tok.

Police find Iniobong Umoren wey bin go find work dead for one shallow grave for Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

Di University of Uyo graduate death don spark serious concern about young pipo especially graduates wey dey find work.

Di outrage wey follow her suspected murder na sake of how she die while trying to survive Nigeria harsh economy.

Afta investigation, police for di South southern state arrest one Uduak Akpan as di main suspect for di mata.

Akpan chop accuse say he allegedly get hand for Iniobong death but na Nigerian court to decide weda im dey guilty or not.

Wia dis foto come from, AKWA IBOM GOMENT Wetin we call dis foto, Akwa Ibom state goment tell Iniobong Umoren family say dem go get justice

Several pipo don protest di death if di UniUyo Department of Philosophy young graduate to demand justice.

Dem dey tell police and those wey dey authority to make sure sey dem no kill di matter.

Her family tell BBC Pidgin say dem go bury Iniobong Umoren on Friday, 14 May, 2021 for dia compound.

Akwa Ibom State Govnor, Udom Emmanuel don condole with di bereaved family and assure say all those involved face justice.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Di police commissioner comment on Umoren alledged killer whereabouts and di Akwa Ibom job seeker burial on Friday.

Iniobong na orphan wey get three oda sibling - one brother and two sisters.

Di Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrest 20 year old Uduak Frank Akpan for di suspected kidnap, rape and murder of Miss Iniobong Umoren.