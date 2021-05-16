Church of Pentecost prison: Ejura town in Ghana prison donor dey build three more prisons

Dis prison facility in Ejura town in Ghana, na The Church of Pentecost fund and constructed am.

Church of Pentecost wey build prison for Ejura town in Ghana say dem dey build three more prisons.

De Church only recent donate de prison for Ejura give Ghana Prison Service afta demma commission de facility.

De Church of Pentecost reveal say dem go build de three new prisons by close of 2021.

Chairman of de Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye reveal de new prisons under construction dey Nsawam, Obuasi den Damango.

Ghana Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery dedicate de prison on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 together with de Chairman of de church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

BBC Pidgin follow ups with de church reveal say dem almost complete de prison construction for Nsawam.

Meanwhile de other prisons for Obuasi and Damango dey foundation stages.

According to de Church of Pentecost, de construction of prisons dey in line with theme and vision of de church for 2021.

Early dis week, de church hand over 300 bed-capacity prison which dem build to de Ghana Prisons Service.

De facility get church, football pitch, workshop, clinic, borehole den stuff.

Church of Pentecost give Ghana Prisons Service to operate dis prison from now on.

But people receive de news with mixed reactions as some criticize de church say why dem no build hospital or schools.

Others praise dem for de social inclusion project.

However de church explain say dem build de prison sake of conditions for jails be bad.