Hamas in Israeli Palestinian conflict updates: UN demand cease fire, Netanyahu defend strike on Gaza Jala high-rise

12 minutes wey don pass

United Nations Security Council meet on Sunday to discuss Israel-Palestinian conflict.

United Nations dey actively engage all sides to immediately ceasefire, di UN chief don tok.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also say di violence dey disappointing.

As di meeting dey hold, thousands of demonstrators gather for cities across Iraq, Qatar, US, Spain, France, Lebanon, Kashmir, to stand in solidarity wit Palestinians.

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister don defend why dem detroy di Jala high-rise block on Friday.

Benjamin Netanyahu say one Palestinian terrorist intelligence office bin dey for di building.

Media houses for Gaza bin get offices for Jala high-rise block.

He add say na legitimate target because di office bin dey plan to attack Israeli civilians at dat time.

Egypt open dia Rafah border crossing to Palestinians today.

Na to allow students from Gaza, pipo wey need medical treatment.

E go also permit oda humanitarian cases to enta dia kontri.

Dem bin dey plan to open am tomorrow but later decide to do am sharperly.