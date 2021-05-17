Miss Universe 2021: Miss Mexico Andrew Meza win plus oda correct photos

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza na di new Miss Universe 2021

Mexican miss Andrea Meza don win crown as Miss Universe 2021 for ceremony wey shele for di United States.

Di 26-year-old beat di oda finalists from Brazil and Peru.

Di 69th edition of Miss Universe bin take place on Sunday evening for di US afta dem postpone di 2020 edition sake of coronavirus .

Na for Seminole Hard Rock hotel & Casino for Hollywood, Florida di event happun wey 74 beauty queens from around di world compete for di title.

Di hosts of di show be former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo along wit actor/presenter Mario Lopez.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hosts: Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez

South Africa Zozibini Tunzi wey bin win di Miss Universe crown for 2019, serve as di longest running title holder sake of di coronavirus pandemic, as di ceremony on May 17, mark di end of her reign.

Other things to sabi from di competition.

Winner: Mexico

First runner-up: Brazil

Second runner-up: Peru

Third runner-up: India

Top 5 kontris

Mexico

India

Brazil

Dominican Republic

Peru

Best for National Costume: Myanmar

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Two Queens: Miss Universe 2021 Andrea Mesa and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi as dem take selfie

In case you miss di pageant, checkout some fine foto dem of di event as Miss Mexico take win di crown.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Contestants for stage for di Miss Universe 2021 Pageant

Di oda two finalists: Peru and Brazil

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Miss Peru and Miss Brazil be di oda two finalists

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Who go get di crown?

No African kontri bin make di top 21.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Miss Ghana Chelsea Tayui and Miss Cameroon Angele Kossinda

Some of di beauty queens use di pageant as opportunity to pass different messages.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Miss Universe Uruguay Lola de los Santos and Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin

More photos:

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Miss Indonesia Ayu Maulida Putri