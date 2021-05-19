Non-Binary meaning: Wetin be dis gender identity and why e get different pronouns

Wetin we call dis foto, Symbol wey represent non-binary

Many pipo for world - including pipo wey be transgender - be either man or woman.

And as tins be for di world, pipo dey try identify demsef based on dia gender identity wey no related to just male/he or female/she.

Dem go tok say dem no get gender.

E get pipo wey get di characteristics of both man and woman join togeda.

E still get odas wey dia gender characteristics different from man or woman, so you no go fit true-true call dem man or woman.

And anoda group of pipo still dey wey dia gender dey change wit time.

All of dis fall under wetin sabi pipo dey call, gender identity.

Gender identity na how pesin take see imsef either as man or as woman and for some rare case as both man and woman or dem no even see demsef at all as man or woman.

E important to know say gender identity no be di same tin wit sexual orientations; wey be di choice of who pesin fit love, like man-man, man-woman or woman-woman love.

Non-binary fit love wit any of dis combination.

Definition of Non-binary/Genderqueer

Pipo wey dem no be men and dem no be women get different ways wey dem dey take call demsef - like non-binary, genderqueer, agender, bigender plus odas

Wia dis foto come from, Canva/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Non-binary pipo dey normally use pronouns like They/them

No be new tin for pesin to be non-binary and dem no dey confused about dia gender identity.

Even though many non-binary pipo no dey do surgery to change how dem look or to help dem live beta life, some of dem dey do.

Pronouns and how to address non-binary pipo

Since non-binary pipo no dey consider demsef as men or women, di way to take address dem dey different.