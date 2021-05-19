Bird Strike on plane: Wetin you need to know about am and how e take cause aircraft accident.

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One of di most common threat to aircraft safety around di world na sometin dem dey call 'Bird Strike'.

DIs na wen animal like bird or bat wey dey fly jam wit motor wey dey move.

Na aircraft dey usually get dis kind accident.

Even though bird small sake of di risk involved, if e jam place, e fit cause serious accident wia pipo fit be casualty.

For di United States alone, dey dey get like 13,000 incident per year.

Since December 2020, Nigeria don record about four incidents.

British Airways wey comot for London nearly crash for Muritala Muhammed Airport for Lagos.

For March 21, one Aero Contractor aircraft wey dey go Lagos from Kano gats do emergency landing for Kano wen one of e engine hit bird.

May 17, Aero ccntractor aircraft wey dey go Abuja from Port Harcourt

On May 18, one Max Air aircraft wey carry di Emir of Kano Ibrahim Ado Bayero plus 139 oda pipo nearly crash sake of bird strike.

How dangerous dem be?

Di nature of aircraft damage from bird strike, dey mostly depend on di size of aircraft.

Small, propeller-driven aircraft fit experience dangerous effect on di plane structure like structural damage - penetration of flight deck windscreens or damage to control surfaces.

Bigger jet-engined aircraft fit suffer from engine ingestion. Partial or complete loss of control may be the secondary result of either small aircraft structural impact or large aircraft jet engine ingestion. Loss of flight instrument function can be caused by impact effects on the Pitot Static System air intakes which can cause dependent instrument readings to become erroneous.

Complete Engine failure or serious power loss, even on only one engine, may be critical during the take-off phase for aircraft

Although no be say bird strike accident dey always cause death, as di percentage dey very low.

Air bird strike don dey reduced dis days sake of measures wey kontris dey take to prevent am.

Di international Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) don land wit one new format for birds and wildfire reporting.

Dem tok say na di European Coordinating centre for Accidents and Incidents Reporting System (ECCAIRS) Excel-based format dem go dey take report bird strike information.