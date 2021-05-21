John Mahama: Why former Ghana president withdraw im acceptance as AU envoy to Somalia

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Former Ghana Prez John Dramani Mahama officially withdraw en acceptance as High Representative to Somalia weeks after AU appoint an.

Inside letter wey he address to de Chairperson of de African Union, he talk cite de reason for dis decision.

According to John Mahama, "de high political importance of de proposed assignment dey require say de High Representative go enjoy massive support den co-operation of all political stakeholders."

In addition to de issue of massive support, President Mahama add caution say de lack of support by Federal Government for Somalia go messop de whole process den undermine de hopes that de entire world for peace in Somalia.

He explain say despite de all round welcoming support by de Council of Presidential Candidates of Somalia, and de Coalition of Somalia's Federal Member States, dis decision be necessary so say dem fit resolve de political issues proper.

Why Somalia reject John Mahama appointment

Somalia officially withdraw dema support inside letter on Sunday, May 9, 2021 after Somalia Foreign Minister, Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud write to AU to explain dema reasons.

First, dem explain say de process to find solution to de impasse in de East African country start way back around September, 2020 as de Prime Minister dey lead efforts to finalise political agreement.

He talk say, de parties even reach some agreement to meet on discuss dema issues, sake of that "introducing envoy in to de process now go confuse de present amicable arrangements and at worse, risk de politicisation of de process further than necessary" Somalia's Foreign Minister, Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud talk.

Secondly, de Foreign Minister talk say he dey doubt de impartiality and competence of former Ghana Prez John Mahama to handle de mediation talks sake of en "extensive link" with Kenya government, which people accuse say dey suppor one of de parties.