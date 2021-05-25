Elliot Page post-surgery body photo spark reactions, praise from celebrities and odas

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@ElliotPage Wetin we call dis foto, Elliot Page posted the first public picture of himself post-top surgery.

Elliot Page don win praise for posing bare-chest for di first time since she come out as trans for December

One Instagram post wey di actor share show am dey smile while posing inside pool in swimming shorts along with di words #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

Page, 34, bin describe im top surgery - wia dem comot breast tissue - as "life-saving".

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey last month e say e make am "feel comfortable" in im body "for probably di first time".

The Umbrella Academy star bin tearfully explain why im chest bin bring am di "most joy" in transitioning.

"Na to get out of di shower and di towel around your waist and you dey look at yourself for di mirror and you go just be like, 'There I am'. And I no get di moment wia I dey panick," e tok during di Apple TV interview.

Page Instagram post don already receive over two million likes and plenty supportive celebrity comments as dem dey praise im new appearance.

"Dude I see why you crush me on dat workout!" actor Justin Cornwell comment. "Hot" singer Miley Cyrus tok, along with heart emoji.

The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev say: "You look amazing… and most of all happy." Julianne Moore, wey act with Page for di film Freeheld, write: "Happy summer" with a flame emoji.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil also post, she tweet say she dey pleased to see Page "thriving".

Winfrey, meanwhile, share her support by reposting di image on di Oprah Daily Instagram account.

"This na wetin happiness look like!" she write. "Looks like Elliot go shine brighter dan di sun dis summer."

'Freeing experience'

Page, wey be ogbonge LGBT advocate, also tok for one April interview how di surgery bin give am a new energy in fighting for trans rights, "because na such a freeing, freeing experience".

"Not only e be life-changing for me, I believe say e be life-saving and na di case for so many people. And because of di attack on trans healthcare right now, wen already lack of access dey," e continue.

"I feel comfortable in my body for di first time."

Page, wey be Canadian-born, make im film breakthrough acting as a pregnant teenager for 2007 Juno - di feem land am an Oscar nomination.

Oda major films include Inception and the X-Men series, before most recently wey im act as Vanya Hargreeves for Netflix superhero show Umbrella Academy.