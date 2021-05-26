Sebastian: Tributes for Samuel E Wright, di voice of Little Mermaid crab wey die at di age 74

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, Samuel E Wright be di pesin wey voice Sebastian

American actor, Samuel E Wright wey dey popular on top say im act as di voice of Sebastian for di Disney Little Mermaid don die at di age of 74.

Im family tok say oga Wright bin die on Monday for im house for New York afta im don dey fight prostrate cancer for three years.

Oge Wright bin also sing di Oscar Winning song as Sebastian for Little Mermaid wey dem call "Under The Sea".

E tok say di role of di carrebian crab bin give an immortality and na wetin im dey find as actor.

Oda roles wey im don play na Mufasa for di Broadway show of Lion King and e also bin dey part of di original cast of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Even sef, Disney cari im picture put for dia Marquee to take hail di actor.

Dem born oga Wright for South Carolina for 1946 and bin collect two Tony Nomination for im role for The Tap Dance Kid and The Lion King.