Ariana Grande wedding pictures: Di American musician post photos of wen she tie di knot with Dalton Gomez

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ariana Grande/Instagram

Popular American musician Ariana Grande don post her wedding pictures.

Di ogbonge artiste marry her real estate bobo, 25 year old Dalton Gomez on di 15th of May, 2021.

Tori be say di 27 year old popstar bin tie di knot for private ceremony wey less dan 20 pipo show face.

Also reports bin comot say dem bin do di wedding for her house.

For three different posts for inside Instagram, she reveal say di wedding bin true-true happun two weeks ago for di 15th of May.

Na for December she reveal say oga Gomez bin engage am with one unique ring wey bin include diamond and pearl.

Tori be say she don dey date Dalton since February 2020, but no be until her collabo with Justin Bieber for "Stuck with U" she bin show am for May 2020.