Military coup in Mali?: Mali President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane chop arrest

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, President Bah Ndaw

Soldiers for Mali detain di president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane of di interim government on Monday.

According to di United Nations and di African Union dis arrest go cause more political chaos for di sub-Saharan African country just nine months afta one military coup bin comot di former leader of di kontri.

Reports bin comot on Monday night say soldiers drive di interim President Bah Ndaw and di kontri Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to di Kati military camp near di capital, Bamako.

Dis dey raise fears of a second coup within a year for di kontri.

Di reports also say dem detain Defence Minister Souleymane Doucouré.

Late on Monday, PM Ouane tell tori pipo for AFP for one phone call say soldiers "bin come carry am". Di news agency say dj line later cut.

Di reported detention dey come just hours afta one government reshuffle, wey replace two senior army officers wey take part for last year coup.

Once again Mali dey look unstable just nine months after di military coup wey comot President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta from office.

Many Malians bin welcome oga Keita departure - but dem dey vex as military dominate di transitional goment and di slow pace of promised reforms for di kontri.

One previous coup wey happun for 2012 also lead to militant Islamists exploiting di instability to seize territory for northern Mali.