Patrisse Cullors: Black Lives Matter co-founder don resigns

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Black Lives Matter's co-founder say she dey resign from di foundation, but no be because of wetin she call right-wing attempt to discredit her.

Patrisse Cullors say Friday go be her last day for di foundation, wey she don lead for nearly six years.

Di 37-year-old activist finances come under scrutiny last month after report comot say she own four houses.

Black Lives Matter start as hashtag for 2013 and don since become global movement.

Ms Cullors say she go step down from di Black Lives Matter Global Network to focus on her forthcoming second book, An Abolitionist's Handbook, and TV development deal with Warner Bros wey go highlight black stories.

For statement, she tok say: "With smart, experience and committed pipo wey dey support di organization during dis transition, I know say BLMGNF dey in good hands.

"Di foundation agenda remain di same - comot white supremacy and build life-affirming institutions."

Ms Cullors tell AP news agency say her resignation don dey planned for more than a year and bin no relate to claims say she don misuse donations to buy her property portfolio. Evidence no dey to suggest say dis na wetin she she do.

"Those na right-wing attacks wey try to discredit my character, and I no dey operate off wetin di right thinks about me," she tok.