Biafra Day: "Biafra Remembrance Day 2021" May 31 'IPOB sit-at-home order for Igboland

Reports dey reach BBC Pidgin domot say tension don rise across South-Eastern Nigeria sake of di May 30 Biafra day.

Di Biafra remembrance na di day dem dey take observe respect to di pipo wey die for di Nigerian Civil War wey end for June 30, 1967.

Na Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, wey goment don proscribe dey champion di remembrance.

Di group bin cut order for people to remain indoors on Monday sake of for dia own safety.

But di Nigeria police don assure residents say dem fit dey go about dia normal business of safety.

Biafra Remembrance Day 2021 - Fotos

Wetin we call dis foto, Popular Aroma Junction Awka Anambra State

Anambra State - Biafra Remembrance Day 2021

Di security situation inside Awka Anambra State capital dey tight.

Joint Patrol team of Police/Army/DSS tanda for Strategic locations.

We tori pesin bin see some pesins dey move about freely.

For one of our interview, one man say im gon to bank to make withdraw. Odas say dem dey go hospital to visit dia loved ones.

Aba [Abia State] - Biafra Remembrance Day 2021

Aba, di commercial centre of Abia state dey relatively calm on Monday morning but majority of di streets dey quiet.

Checks around town show major business outlets along di major roads for Aba dey closed.

However, few shops within streets open partially for business.

We tori pesin see a some pikins dey play football along di roads.

Abia State Govnor Okezie Ikpeazu say goment no oppose di choice of traders locking up dia shops in compliance to the sit at home order given by the leader of the IPOB.

Wetin we call dis foto, Checks around town show major business outlets along di major roads for Aba dey closed.

Umuahia [Abia State] - Biafra Remembrance Day 2021

Situation report wey dey come from Umuahia, di capital of Abia State be say pipo obey di stay for your house alias sit at home order.

Our tori pesin dey report say na few motors and commercial tricycles dey move for streets on Monday.

Almost all commercial activities for Umuahia dey on hold as banks no open, schools sef follow obey.

Essential workers wey suppose dey duty no see vehicle carry dem, na waka dem trek go dia place of work.

Tori be say everywia dey calm for now as security pipo full ground for FMC junction and oda areas.

Wetin we call dis foto, Health Centre Road, Umuahia