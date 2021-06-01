"National Senior Citizens Centre": How Nigeria fit benefit your parents, grandparents

1 June 2021, 13:53 WAT New Informate 11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari on Monday launch di national senior citizens centre.

Dis "National Senior Citizens Centre" go helep co-ordinate affairs of Nigerians wey don reach 70 years and above.

Di centre go aim to make life sweet and reduce wahala for elderly pipo for di kontri.

Di kontri National Assembly pass law to back am wey dem call 'National Senior Citizens Act of 2017'.

For di launch, presido Buhari say mandate of di centre dey in line with section 16 (2) (d) of Nigerian constitution.

Dat section of di constitution say make states of di Nigerian federation do all it can to improve di life of di elderly.

Anoda thing be say di centre go get register for all di pipo wey reach 70 years and above for Nigeria so as to dey plan activities and oda things for dem.

Some of di activities according to di law include sports and oda recreational engagements wey go make di elderly keep fit and to dey enjoy dia age and life.

According to di Act, di centre go liaise with local goment across di kontri to get correct data of all elderly pipo wey dey.

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku Abubakar Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of one former Minister of Education and Youth Development, Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN) wey don old. Na pipo of im age dis new centre dey target to helep.

Expectations of an elderly man

Isa Adamu wey dey stay Kano for northern Nigeria attain di age of 72 last february and e tell BBC say im expectation be say di centre go touch every aspect of di elderly life.

"We dey hear say for some kontris say elderly pipo dey enter bus free and also get some free items for some shops, we wan make our own be like dat."

"Make dis new centre touch every aspect our lives so dat we go feel valued and respected as e dey happun for developed kontris."

Background

For Nigeria, those aged 65 years and above na im dem dey consider as di elderly and dem make up at least 3% of total population of di west African nation.

Nigeria no get a functional national policy on di care and welfare of older persons, according to research.

Di west African nation no get data to show changing demographics in Nigeria, or breakdown of di family structure

Even social security system wey no dey present unique challenges to di elderly inside Nigeria.