NECO Registrar dead: Professor Godswill Obioma death and how di NECO boss die

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NECO

Registrar of di National Examination Council [NECO], Professor Godswill Obioma don die.

Family say Professor Obioma dies on 31 May, 2021, NECO announce on Tuesday.

Di 67-year-old NECO Registrar die afta small sickness, according to officials wey quote family sources.

NECO confirm di death for statement wey Mustaphan Abdul, dia director of Human Resource Management sign.

President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Obioma as Registrar of NECO last year.

Na him replace Professor Charles Uwakwe wey chop sack sake of alleged official misconduct.