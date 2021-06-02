"H10N3 Bird flu" Avia influenza: China report first human case of 'H10N3 bird flu'

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di strain "no be a very common virus"

One man for China fit be di world first human to dey infected with "H10N3 strain of bird flu".

Beijing National Health Commission [NHC] done confirm say a 41-year-old man inside di eastern province of Jiangsu don get di first human case of infection.

Di man test positive for a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3.

H10N3 Bird flu - How di man catch di virus?

Dem cari di man go hospital on April 28 and test result later show say e get H10N3 on May 28, di health commission tok.

Tori be say, e dey live for di city of Zhenjiang, but NHC no give details on how di man get infected.

No indication dey ground to show say H10N3 fit spread easily in humans.

However many different strains of bird flu currently dey China and some dey infect pipo any how, usually pipo wey dey work wit poultry.

Im condition now dey stable and he dey ready to comot hospital alias discharge.

Investigation of im close contacts find no oda cases, di NHC said.

And no oda cases of human infection wit H10N3 don dey reported worldwide, e add.

Bird Flu [H10N3 Avia influenza] explained

H10N3 na low pathogenic, wey mean say e dey cause relatively less severe disease inside poultry.

And e dey unlikely to cause a large-scale outbreak, di NHC add.

World Health Organization [WHO], tell news agency Reuters in Geneva, say:

"Di source wia di patient expose himsef to di H10N3 virus no dey not known at di moment.

"And no oda cases dey wey dem find inside emergency monitoring alias surveillance among di local population.

"At dis time, no indication of human-to-human transmission dey." WHO tok.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Chickens dey common to catch bird flu

"H10N3 Bird flu" Avia influenza - Wetin oda expert tok

"As long as avian influenza viruses dey circulate in poultry, any how infection of avian influenza in humans no dey surprising."

E mean say na clear reminder say di threat of influenza pandemic still dey very much around."

Na wetin one official for Food and Agriculture Organization's Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases tok.

Di strain "no be a very common virus", Filip Claes, di regional laboratory coordinator for Asia and the Pacific tok.

Only around 160 single cases of di virus na im dem report in between 1978 and 2018.

Dis cases na mostly in wild birds or waterfowl in Asia and some limited parts of North America. Oga Claes yan.

And none don dey detected in chickens so far, e add.

Analysing di genetic data of di virus go dey necessary to determine whether e resembles older viruses or if e be new alias novel mix of different viruses, Claes tok..