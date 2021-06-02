Zamfara Governor dissolves cabinet: Bello Matawalle don sack all political appointees

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bello Matawalle

Zamfara Govnor Bello Matawalle don sack all im commissioners, Chief of State, SSG, Boad Chairmen, etc alias dissolve cabinet.

Matawalle confirm say e dissolve im cabinet [ Zamfara State Executive Council] on Tuesday for im official twitter page.

"Di State Executive council dey hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

"Di Secretary to the State Government, Chief of staff and Deputy chief of staff no get work again.

"All chairmen, members of di state commission and boards of various agencies dey hereby dissolved."

Na wetin di Govnor announce. E go further to yan say:

Chairmen of commissions and boards dey hereby directed to handover to dia most senior directors.

Di Head of service go oversee di SSG office.

Di Emir of Dansadau dey under investigation, according to di govnor, inside di same announcement.

Based on di investigation e suspend Emir of Dansadau with immediate effect.

Govnor Bello Matawalle order di district head of Dansadau to oversee di affairs of di emirate.

Di district head of Nassarawa Mailayialso chop suspension with immediate effect.

Wia dis foto come from, NAN

Why Zamfara Govnor sack all im political appointees in a day?

E no dey clear why di govnor of dis north-west state for Nigeria sack all im cabinet members on Tuesday.

But one local tori pipo PREMIUM TIMES dey report say di dissolution of Zamfara State executive council na part of di Govnor move to join anoda politica party.

But di govnor wey be PDP member or im handlers never tok anytin like dat or even clear di tori wey PREMIUM TIMES dey report so.

According to di tori, Oga Matawalle go formally declare to join di ruling APC on June 12, as part ofceremony to mark Nigeria Democracy Day.