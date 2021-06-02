Achimota school rasta: 'Rastafarian in Achimota school' appeal no get locus - Ghana Yaw Osei Adutwum

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Rasta boys and Achimota school

Achimota school rasta appeal don take a new twist, with Ghana Education minister intervention.

Education Ministry in Ghana call out Achimota School Board for taking a unilateral decision to appeal dreadlock student admission order.

Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021 order de school to admit two Rastafarian students dem deny admission sake of dema dreadlocks.

But Achimota School Board disagree plus de court inside statement wey dem notify de public of plans to appeal de case.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Achimota School Wetin we call dis foto, Achimota School

But according to Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, de Board of de school no get de locus to appeal any case on their own.

Adutwum explain on late night current affairs show, Good Evening Ghana say de Attorney General be govment lawyer.

Hence e be dem for advise de Ministry on line of action dem want take, de Minister add.

Wia dis foto come from, Tyron Marhguy

According to Dr Adutwum, "Achimota School Board chill!... Dem for understand say dem dey act under de Ghana Education Service."

"I dey wait for de certified copy of de ruling, what be de basis and what I for do as Minister of Education" he add.

De Education Ministry believe say de Attorney General who be state lawyer go be de right person to take up de case .

Not de Achimota school board, di ministry add.

Wia dis foto come from, Rasta boys Wetin we call dis foto, Rasta boys

Education Ministry dey hold crunch meeting on Wednesday with Achimota School Board, Headmistress and key stakeholders.

De maeet go discuss de way forward on dis matter.

How Ghana Court order Achimota School to admit students dem deny admission sake of dreadlocks

High Court for Accra on Monday 31 May, 2021 order Achimota School to admit two students who dem deny admission sake of dema dreadlocks.

Justice Gifty Addo of de Human Rights Division of High Court preside over de case.

Addo rule say de school no fit limit de fundamental human rights of de two students sake of dema hair.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

De decision of de school in March spark debate among Ghanaians who either agree or disagree plus decision to allow or disallow de student from schooling plus dreads.

Lawyers of de students file case against Achimota School after authorities deny de students admission until dem cut dema dreads.

Parents of de students challenge de decision of de school who refuse to grant dem admission.

De lawyers in suing Achimota School den Ghana Education Service pray de court to:

"Declare say failure and or refusal of de 1st Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll de applicant on de basis of Rastafarian religious inclination.