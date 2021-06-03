Nasa announce two new missions to planet Venus

Di missions go happun between 2028 and 2030

Nasa don announce say e dey send two new missions to Venus so dem go examine di planet atmosphere and geological features.

Dem don award $500m (£352m) for di two missions, wey go launch between 2028 and 2030.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson say di missions go give di "chance to investigate di planet wey dem never go since more dan 30 years".

Di last US probe wey visit di planet na di Magellan orbiter for 1990.

However, other spacecraft - from Europe and Japan - don orbit di planet since then.

Dem pick di missions wey dey go di planet afta a peer review process and choose base on their potential scientific value and how feasible their development plans bi.

Oga Nelson say di two sister missions go try understand how Venus become so hot like fire-world, wey fit melt lead for surface.

Venus na di second planet from di sun and e bi di hottest planet for solar system e get surface temperature of 500C wey dey high enough to melt lead.

Wetin di Venus missions wan achieve?

Artwork: Sabi pipo tink say Venus fit don start to get volcano

Di Davinci+ (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging) mission go measure di planet atmosphere to see how e take form and evolve.

E go also aim to determine weda Venus don eva get ocean.

Di second mission, Veritas (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, In SAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy), go map di planet surface to understand im geological history and investigate how e take develop different than Earth.

E go take one form of radar to chart surface elevations and discover weda volcanoes and earthquakes still dey happen.

One Tom Wagner wey dey Nasa's Planetary Science Division say na surprise say we no know plenti tins about Venus, but di results of dis two missions go tell us about di planet from di clouds in di sky thru di volcanoes wey dey im surface till e reach inside