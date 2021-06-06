"Prince Harry and Meghan Markel" baby girl [Lilibet]: Duke and Duchess don born new pikin

By Dulcie Lee

BBC News

6 June 2021

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/GETTY IMAGES Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple announce their engagement for November

Daddy & mummy Oyoyo! Prince Harry and Meghan don born a baby girl.

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex born Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday morning.

Meghan Markel deliver di baby for one hospital inside Santa Barbara, California.

Both mama and pikin dey healthy and well, di two of dem tok inside one statement.

Di couple name-sake dia second child Lilibet after di Royal Family nickname for di Queen, di pikin great-grandmother.

Her middle name, Diana, dem chose am to honour her "beloved late grandmother", The Princess of Wales, di statement add.

Dem bon Lilibet at 11:40am local time 19:40 BST and she weigh 7 lbs 11 oz and now dey "settle in fo dia domot".

She be di Queen 11th great-grandchild and be di eighth in line to di throne.

In one message of thanks on dicouple's Archewell website, dem say: "On June 4, we bin dey blessed with di arrival of our daughter, Lili.

Prince Harry and Meghan marry in May 2018 inside on ceremony for Windsor Castle.

And dem welcome dia first pikin child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a year later.

Wia dis foto come from, Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple, bin announce in February say dem bin dey expect dia second child

Dem bin resign from dia roles as senior working royals for March 2020 and now live in California.

Di couple statement say na wit "great joy" dem welcome Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to di world.