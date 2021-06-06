Stephen Akinola death: Redemption Ministries General Superintendent don die

6 June 2021 New Informate 5 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Stephen Akinola

Stephen Akinola, di General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries worldwide, don die.

Reverend Akinola die in di early hours of Sunday 6 June 2021 for hospital inside Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Na one of im Pastors confam di news of im death on Sunday evening to BBC Pidgin.

"Di Church don inform all di pastors of wetin happun and dem don deposit im deadi body for mortuary."

Rev. Stephen Akinola bin dey popular for im Suya night and Wind of Fire programme.

Di Church Governing Council wey headquarters dey inside Port Harcourt, need to meet before dem go make formal announcement.

Dis na wetin BBC Pidgin find out., wey wey make dem no announce wetin happun for church service on Sunday.

Wia dis foto come from, Redemption Ministries Wetin we call dis foto, Stephen Akinola clock 68 years of age for March 2021

Di reason na because dem bin no wan interrupt di programme of di day, according to di pastor.

Tori be say di wife and son dey Abuja wia di Pentecostal preacher die.

News of Stephen Akinola death filter in hours after Prophet TB Joshua die hours earlier.

Before e die at di age of 68, e bin sick for some time and dem bin dey treat am inside one hospital for Abuja.

Wia dis foto come from, Redemption Ministries Wold Wide/Facebook

Redemption Ministries World Wide later on behalf of di preacher immediate family confam di death of Rev. Stephen Akinola for dia official social media page.

For statement wey one senior offical for di headquarters church Pastor Cletus Desmond confam say true-true di General Overseer of Redemption Ministris, pass away on Sunday.

Rev. Stephen Akinola biography

Rev. Stephen Akinola, na native of Igboho, Oyo State, southwest Nigeria. Dem bin born am for 1953 inside Tamale town for Northern region of Ghana.

Di later pentecostal preacher bin start as a young pastor at Deeper Christian Life Ministry, but e leave di church in January 1987.

Him start im own church Redemption Ministries for Port Harcourt afta e comot from Deeper Life.

Di church grow well well from Port Harcourt to many oda states in Nigeria and outside di kontri to places like Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom.