#Twitterban Nigeria latest: NBC order & Buhari FG condition for users to tweet again?

7 June 2021, 14:03 WAT New Informate 24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, COLLAGE Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria ban land afta Twitter remove Buhari tweet last week.

Nigeria federal government don give condition to lift di indefinite suspension of Twitter micro-blogging site.

Geoffrey Onyeama, di kontri minister of foreign affairs, announce di condition on Monday wen e meet wit some Ambassadors.

Di Ambassadors of US, UK, EU, Canada plus Ireland. bin dey concerned and even make afta Nigeria suspend twitter on Friday.

Twitter operations in Nigeria go dey restored only if di social media networking platform go dey used "responsibly." Onyeama tok.

"Di condition go be responsible use of di social media and dat really get to be it."

"We no just dey tok say Twitter dey threaten di kontri or any such thing;

"Why we take dis measure na to stop pipo from using dem as platforms for causing kasala and helping of criminality or encouraging criminalities." E tok.

But wen dem ask Nigeria foreign minister wen dem go lift di Twitter ban, Onyeama say no definite timeline dey ground at di moment.

US insists say free access to social media dey important and say dem dey happy say di west African kontri dey hold tok-tok Twitter.

Wetin we call dis foto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama meet wit envoys

Geofrey Onyema say dem quote am ouf context

E say wetin im mean be say freedom of speech get im own responsibilities.

Di minister explain say platforms like Twitter wey get instant to pass information to millions of pipo gatz exercise some level of responsibility.

Di Minister for statement further yarn give say im no give any condition on top which goment gatz lift di Twitter suspensionMeanwhile di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama say some media don quote am out of context.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Twitter na American microblogging and social networking service wia users post and interact wit messages wey dem dey call "tweets".

Earlier, president Muhammadu Buhari goment regulator of media broadcast stations [NBC] bin order stations to deactivate handles and stop Tweeting.

Di National Broadcasting Commission direct all broadcast stations for di kontri to suspend di usage of Twitter wit immediate effect.

NBC say di decision dey come afta di suspension of Twitter operations for Nigeria by di federal goment sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities.

Federal Gomenet wen dem suspend Twitter on Friday insist say di platform activities dey capable of undermining di corporate existence of Nigeria.

Di commission direct broadcast stations to "de-install Twitter handles.

Di broadcast regulator also as dem to stop dey use Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in."

Acting Director-General of di NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, give dis directive inside statement e release on Monday wey e title: "Suspend Twitter handles."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Twitter and join body of licensed Telecommunications Operators don reply Nigeria Federal goment ban on di micro blogging site.

Di social media networking site say Friday announcement from di Information Minister Lai Mohammed dey "deeply concerning".

"We dey investigate and go provide updates wen we know more." Di internet company, wey Jack Dorsey be oga, write for dia reply.

Twitter na American microblogging and social networking service wia users post and interact wit messages wey dem dey call "tweets".

Di global policy team of di social networking site, Twitter Public Policy [@Policy] tweet ontop di mata say:

"We dey deeply concerned by di blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to di free and #OpenInternet na one very important alias essential human right in modern society.

"Twitter Public Policy add say dem go work to restore access for all those in Nigeria wey dey rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with di world.