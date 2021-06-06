TB Joshua dead: Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua wife Evelyn, Synagogue, Buhari, Jonathan mourn

6 June 2021

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, TB Joshua na one of Africa most influential evangelists, with top politicians among im followers.

Wife of Temitope Balogun Joshua, senior pastor of di Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) don react to her husband 'sudden' death.

Evelyn Joshua for her reaction wey she post for social media say she no fit question God.

"To lose a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen e always dey heartbreaking.

"Grief fit wreak havoc on our overall well being. Dat na why e dey important to stay rooted to di Almighty." TB Joshua wife add.

"Only He [referring to God] go fit reduce our heartache and comfort us inside di times," di preacher widow tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Prohpet TB Joshua and im wife, Evelyn Joshua

Mourners gather for synagogue

Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua followers don gather for Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN] headquarters for Lagos to mourn im death.

Prophet TB Joshua wey die on Saturday 5 June, 2021 don spark questions among pipo about cause di death of di influential evangelist.

Di Synagogue Church wey confam di preacher death on Sunday, no give di exact cause of im sudden death.

Di church confam for di statement wey dem bring out say:

"Prophet TB Joshua leave legacy of service and sacrifice to God Kingdom wey go continue to live on for generations yet unborn.

BBC Pidgin enta SCOAN headquarters for Lagos after di news break and find out tears and shock still full ground following di death of Prophet TB Joshua.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di church environment full wit pipo wey dey cry and lament di death of dia Prophet.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis woman outside di church break down begin cry as she hear di news

Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners gada outside di church headquarters on Sunday mourning as news of di death of Prophet T.B Joshua break

Worshippers, beneficiaries and pipo wey dey live around di church gather dey cry sake of di death of Late TB Joshua.

"Dat man na better man of God. I never see im kain pastor before wey dey help pipo wey no dey even attend im church," Saidat wey be muslim tell BBC.

Nkiru, one of di mourners tok say "I go miss am. I no know how we go take do for di church as our prophet no dey again."

TB Joshua na very popular Nigerian preacher, televangelist and e die at age 57.

President Buhari mourn TB Joshua death

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, Prophet TB Joshua

President Muhammadu Buhari don pay im condolence to di family of prophet TB Joshua.

Buhari for di statement wey im tok-tok pesin Femi Adesina bring out also extend im Sympathy to di Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Di Nigerian leader note say di followers of di renowned televangelist all over di world go miss am.

"No be only for im spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

"President Buhari beg Pastor Joshua followers to take comfort for di knowledge say dem no dey measure life by chronological by how long pesin live.

"But by enduring legacies and lives touched positively," di president statement tok.

Former President Jonathan dey sad by TB Joshua death

Wia dis foto come from, STR Wetin we call dis foto, Na during Goodluck Jonathan goment for 2012 na im part of Synagogue Church of All Nations collapse for Lagos cause plenti damages.

Meanwhile former president Goodluck Jonathan dey sad to hear about di death of Prophet TB Joshua.

Jonathan no happy say di Spiritual Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations die at 'a young age of 57.'

TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion. Di former Nigerian leader add.

Na man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to im call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.

Di former president tok say as a Christian leader, TB Joshua and di Ministry show example of Christ in faith, love and charity;

E positively impacting the lives of many Nigerians, Africans and millions of people across the world. Jonathan add.

"I condole with im family, im church and millions of im followers across di world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope with this loss.

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel TV

TB Joshua death

Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN] confam Prophet TB Joshua death on 6 June, 2021 for via dia official social media page.

And e happu just a week before im 58 birthday wey suppose happun for June 12.

According to di post, on Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua speak during di Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting say:

"Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home afta di service."

Di statement add say, "God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as e suppose be by divine will.

Family sources say TB Joshua die afta a church programme on Saturday.

Mourners and followers don gather for Synagogue church headquarters inside Lagos to mourn.

