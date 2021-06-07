Mark Zuckerberg twitter and '#TwitterBan in Nigeria': Facebook CEO tweet against Buhari?

7 June 2021, 16:01 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg verified Twitter account allegedly tweet against President Buhari on #TwitterBan in Nigeria?

Dat na big kwesion wey dey beg for ansa across Nigeria and BBC Pidgin don fact check dis Facebook CEO tweet photo.

Tori be say one photo of a tweet wey allegedly originate from Mark Zuckerberg account tok say 'president of Nigeria dey suffer from di 'inability to think properly' and di post don go viral on social media.

But di claim say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweet say President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari dey suffer from inability to think properly and may need medical check-up na 'LIE'.

BBC Pidgin find out say dem manipulate di image and di account in kwesion no belong to Zuckerberg.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg meet President Muhammadu Buhari for 2016 on a visit to Nigeria, wia fake news don become a problem.

So wetin happun ontop dat Mark Zuckerberg twitter account?

Di claim say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweet say President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari dey suffer from inability to think properly and may need medical check-up na lie.

BBC Pidgin find out say dem manipulate di image and di account in kwesion no belong to Zuckerberg.

So wetin happun ontop dat mark zuckerberg twitter

Di image under verification dem present am to look like a screenshot of a tweet.

E get a foto of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wey dem allegedly claim say dem post am on June 4, 21 at 10:42am.

And dat post don get dey retweeted over 2.6 million times with 3.7 million likes.

Di tweet account na @MarkZuckerberg and e look like say e get blue verification badge.

But wetin BBC Pidgin find out show say di account @MarkZuckerberg dey suspended for violating twitter rules, di when and why no dey now.

However, dat post no be from Zuckerberg, di Facebook CEO handle.

Mark Zuckerberg dey on Twitter as @Finkd.

Even though di account don dey in existence since 2009, e dey almost dormant. Di last tweet before di viral one happun for 2012.

Secondly, he e no dey verified.

Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg meet President Muhammadu Buhari for 2016 on a visit to Nigeria, wia fake news don become a problem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria federal government don give condition to lift di indefinite suspension of Twitter micro-blogging site.

Geoffrey Onyeama, di kontri minister of foreign affairs, announce di condition on Monday wen e meet wit some Ambassadors.

Di Ambassadors of US, UK, EU, Canada plus Ireland. bin dey concerned and even make afta Nigeria suspend twitter on Friday.

Twitter operations in Nigeria go dey restored only if di social media networking platform go dey used "responsibly." Onyeama tok.

"Di condition go be responsible use of di social media and dat really get to be it."

"We no just dey tok say Twitter dey threaten di kontri or any such thing;

"Why we take dis measure na to stop pipo from using dem as platforms for causing kasala and helping of criminality or encouraging criminalities." E tok.

But wen dem ask Nigeria foreign minister wen dem go lift di Twitter ban, Onyeama say no definite timeline dey ground at di moment.

US insists say free access to social media dey important and say dem dey happy say di west African kontri dey hold tok-tok Twitter.

Wia dis foto come from, COLLAGE Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria ban land afta Twitter remove Buhari tweet last week.

Earlier, president Muhammadu Buhari goment regulator of media broadcast stations [NBC] bin order stations to deactivate handles and stop Tweeting.

Di National Broadcasting Commission direct all broadcast stations for di kontri to suspend di usage of Twitter wit immediate effect.

NBC say di decision dey come afta di suspension of Twitter operations for Nigeria by di federal goment sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities.

Federal Gomenet wen dem suspend Twitter on Friday insist say di platform activities dey capable of undermining di corporate existence of Nigeria.

Di commission direct broadcast stations to "de-install Twitter handles.

Di broadcast regulator also as dem to stop dey use Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in."

Acting Director-General of di NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, give dis directive inside statement e release on Monday wey e title: "Suspend Twitter handles."

Wia dis foto come from, Jack Dorsey Wetin we call dis foto, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wit staff of one tech company Andela for Lagos Nigeria wen e visit di west African nation in November 2019

Twitter, oda local ISPs don reply Nigeria 'Twitter ban'

Twitter and join body of licensed Telecommunications Operators don reply Nigeria Federal goment ban on di micro blogging site.

Di social media networking site say Friday announcement from di Information Minister Lai Mohammed dey "deeply concerning".

"We dey investigate and go provide updates wen we know more." Di internet company, wey Jack Dorsey be oga, write for dia reply.

Twitter na American microblogging and social networking service wia users post and interact wit messages wey dem dey call "tweets".

Di global policy team of di social networking site, Twitter Public Policy [@Policy] tweet ontop di mata say:

"We dey deeply concerned by di blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to di free and #OpenInternet na one very important alias essential human right in modern society.

"Twitter Public Policy add say dem go work to restore access for all those in Nigeria wey dey rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with di world.