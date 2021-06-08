Wold Ocean Day 2021: Elegushi beach spiritual prayer dey contribute to pollution

8 June 2021, 20:30 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Dis community dey do 'back to sender' for spiritualists wey come for 'evil prayer' near dia river.

Na dia own way of dealing wit ocean pollution. "Spiritualists dem dey contribute to di pollution of di ocean", Oba Elegushi tok.

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi tok dis one in commemoration of di World Oceans Day 2021 for Lagos, South western Nigeria.

Di United Nations set aside June 8 of every year as world oceans day to "inform di public on di impact of human actions on the ocean."

And di theme of dis year event an "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods."

Wia dis foto come from, Jacob Silberberg

But as di rest of di world mark di day traditional rulers doe Eti Osa area of Lagos no dey happy wit di activities of spiritualists dem wey dey come pray for Elegushi beach.

"Wen dem pray finish come dump dia candles, red and black clothes and oda tins wey dem tie inside the ocean an pollution be dat. And e no make sense."

Chief Olaleka Bakare Aro, di Oba Elegushi tok for on event to mark world oceans day wia im represent Oba Elegushi.

Im tok say, "wetin those spiritualists no know be say few hours after dem throw whatever dem like inside di ocean, do ocean go send di tin back.

Also, di Olisah of Ikate land Chief Mouruf Elegushi though civilization don come pipo still dey pray near ocean.

And di interesting part be say, "If di ocean send back all di tins dem throw inside e mean say dia prayer no work be dat. Especially if na prayer wey wan do pesin bad tin."

But for her side, environmentalist Doyinsola Ogunye say whether na spiritualist or normal pipo e dey wrong for anybody to dump plastic waste inside water.

Ogunye wey be di founder of Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for children (Medic) tell BBC Pidgin say:

"Di more pipo dey pollute di ocean di more we dey make life hard for our fishermen.

"As I dey tok to you now fishermen dey catch plastic water bottles pass fish. Which kain life be dat.