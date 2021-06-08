"Macron gifle" [slap]: France President 'Emmanuel Macron chop slap for face' during official visit

Wia dis foto come from, LUDOVIC MARIN

One man don slap French President Emmanuel Macron for face during one official visit wey e do go southeast of France.

for di video wey dey circulate for social media, President Macron dey waka up to one barrier during di trip to Tain-l'Hermitage outside di city of Valence.

One man slap oga Macron for di face before officers quickly move in. Dem come pull di president away.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Authorities don arrest two men sake of dis incident, according to French media.

As di man slap di president, di words "Down with Macron-ism" na im dem shout.

Politicians don quickly condemn wetin happun.

Prime Minister Jean Castex tell di National Assembly just afterwards say democracy must not mean violence.

Castex say while democracy mean debate and legitimate disagreement "it must neva in any case mean violence, verbal aggression and even less physical attack"

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di incident happen afta President Macron visit one hotel school for southeast France

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon say "solidarity with di President" immediately afta di slap.

And far-right leader Marine Le Pen post her own condemnation, and tok say "while democratic debate fit dey bitter, e no go eva tolerate physical violence".

President Macron dey currently on one tour of France and bin just visit one hotel school for Tain-l'Hermitage.

Macron visit to di area go continue on Tuesday, officials tok with one trip to one vocational institute for 25-30 year-olds.

Di French president visit dey come a day before French bars and restaurants go dey able to reopen to indoor customers afta seven months of closure.

Authorities don also pusg back France overnight curfew on Wednesday from 21:00 to 23:00.