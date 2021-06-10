TB Joshua - Evelyn Joshua, wife of late pastor of Synagogue Church speak more on im death and burial arrangements

Wia dis foto come from, LAGOS STATE GOVT. FACEBOOK

Wife of Temitope Balogun Joshua, senior pastor of di Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) don confam say dem go make di funeral arrangements of her husband public.

Evelyn Joshua tok dis one wen di Lagos state Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu pay di family of di late pastor condolence visit for di Synagogue Church for Ikotun, Lagos state.

Madam Evelyn say di death of her husband no come to her as surprise as she don dey used to dey hear her husband tok say na di ministry im go die for.

"E no come to me as surprise. I no dey surprise wen e happun . As we all know, e dey service dat day. So, na so e be." She tok.

She add join say, wetin happun na act of God. Time dey for everything. "Like my husband dey always tok. Na di word wey I sabi am for well-well be dat well. Dis na di job e dey known for. Dis na wetin e dey live for. Dis na wetin e go die for."

Wia dis foto come from, LAGOS STATE GOVT/FACEBOOK

Di Lagos State Governor describe di death of di clergyman as big loss to im immediate family, di state, pipo of Ejigbo-Ikotun axis and members of im ministry around di world.

Di death of Pastor TB Joshua wey die at di age if 57 on Saturday June 5, 2021 shock many pipo all ova di world.

Plenty pipo bin storm di SCOAN headquarters for Lagos after di news of im death break to mourn.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, state govnors and plenty ogbonge pipo for di kontri pay condolence to di family of di late preacher.

However, di ruler of di hometown wey di late Prophet TB Joshua hail from say im no go happy if dem bury di Nigerian pastor for Lagos, instead of im hometown.