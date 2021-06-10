Italian woman wake up afta 10 months for coma

Wia dis foto come from, Cristina Rosi/ Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Cristina Rosi is being treated in Austria

One Italian woman don wake from coma afta 10 months, according to local tori pipo.

Cristina Rosi, 37, bin dey seven months pregnant wen she suffer heart attack July last year.

Dem deliver her daughter, Caterina, by emergency Caesarean section. But Ms Rosi bin still dey di coma wit suspected brain damage.

She don wake up now and her first word be, "Mamma", na so her husband tok.

"We bin no expect am, na real joy afta plenti suffering," na im Gabriele Succi, tell La Nazione newspaper.

Dem bin don transfer Ms Rosi go one clinic for Austria in April to get specialist care during her recovery. Both her husband and mother dey her side wen she bin speak.

Na one crowdfunding page bin dey manage pay for her treatment, and dem don raise pass €170,000 ($208,000, £148,000) for extra rehabilitation, plus physiotherapy.

"You no go fit recognise Christina now," na im tori pipo Arezzo Notizie news website tok say Mr Succi tok .

"She dey more relaxed, dem remove her tracheotomy [and] thru pump dem dey give her one medicine wey go lead to oda physical progress."