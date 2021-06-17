Kenneth Kaunda death: Zambia founding father, KK don die

17 June 2021, 16:16 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, di founding father Zambia don die, BBC fit confirm.

Di 97-year-old bin serve as Zambian president from 1964 to 1991.

Kenneth Kaunda death occur on Thursday, 17 June, 2021.

Di Zambian elder statesman bin dey admitted to hospital in Lusaka earlier dis week.

Kaunda bin suffer from pneumonia last Tuesday wen dem admit am for hospital, wit one minor chest infection.

Di former president of Zambia na one of the founding leaders of post-colonial Africa.

How Kenneth Kaunda become Zambia founding father

Kenneth Kaunda na Zambia first president and giant for di fight against colonialism for dat kontri.

Im become Zambia founding president at di age of 40 for 1964 afta colonial rule.

Kenneth Kaunda lead Zambia from independence from Britain in 1964 until dem defeat am for one multi-party elections in 1991.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenneth Kaunda

Kaunda, di youngest of eight children, na school teacher before im join di independence struggle.

Dis na wen im became known for im guitar playing, composing liberation songs.

Dat time e also travel around di kontri to drum up support for di campaign against colonial rule.

Popularly known as KK, during im presidency he become a tuff critic of apartheid South Africa.

Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda bin also frown for white-minority rule for di then Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.

And he allow groups wey dey fight dis goment, like di African National Congress (ANC), to make Zambia dia base.

To begin wit, he make huge strides towards improving di lot of Zambians.

But Kaunda betray di promise of democracy by introducing a one-party state for 1973.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kaunda as di President of Northern Rhodesia United National Independence Party, on im way to di 1962 African People's Congress

Oga Kaunda na di only candidate for elections for 1978, 1983 and 1987 - score more than 80% of di vote each time.

Within im own party, he change di rules to keep getting selected as di only candidate.