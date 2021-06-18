Juneteenth: Wetin be dis 'new US Federal holiday?' [Emancipation Day and Freedom Day]

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Juneteenth has been celebrated in the US for over 150 years

Juneteenth na one of America oldest holidays, marking di end of over 200 years of slavery inside modern day US.

Di struggle for official recognition don last nearly as long.

Dem don dey celebrate am on 19 June since as early as 1866.

Although Texas become di first state to observe Juneteenth as an official holiday in 1980.

E don take more than fourty years alias four decades for odas to copy am at a national level.

But di idea don gain support following di death of George Floyd, di Black Lives Matter movement and di election of Joe Biden as president.

Now one bill to make am a federal holiday don pass through di US Senate (all senators vote for Juneteenth unanimously)

And House of representatives (415 votes na in favour, while 14 dey against).

President Biden sign Juneteenth into law for one White House event on Thursday afternoon.

So wetin be Juneteenth?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Slavery bin last for over two centuries inside wetin be now di United States

Di name comes from a combination of "June" and "nineteenth".

And na date when dem believe say slavery finally don end in di US.

E also dey known as It is also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day.

President Abraham Lincoln bin issue di Emancipation Proclamation - wey formally free all slaves - more than two years earlier.

But e take time, and di end of di American civil war, before e become a reality for everyone.

Texas na one of di Confederate states - a group of slave-holding states wey fight against di Union in di Civil War.

E be di last state to surrender to di Union Army, and also di last wia enslaved African-Americans learn of dia freedom.

By di time Union General Gordon Granger read di document in di city of Galveston on 19 June 1865, di war don end and Confederate sympathiser don kill Lincoln inside one theatre.

Campaign for a national holiday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, E take 55 years for Juneteenth to be officially recognised as a holiday nationwide

Nikola Hannah-Jones, on New York Times journalist and author of an award-winning series on the history of slavery in the US, was one of the voices calling for a national endorsement of Juneteenth.

"That the US doesn't have an Emancipation Day to mark our abolishing an institution antithetical to our founding ideals of freedom and liberty speaks to the ongoing cover-up and our inability, still, to acknowledge what we did and who we are. Juneteenth should be a national holiday," she tweeted on 11 June, 2020.

But this year, the US government is making that happen.

During the debate in the House, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, said she had introduced the legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday "to commemorate the end of chattel slavery, America's original sin, and to bring about celebration".

Some 46 out of 50 states (and the District of Columbia) already observed or officially celebrated Juneteenth in some way, and civil rights organisations had lobbied for years to make the event federal.

Last year, a number of corporations - including Apple, Nike and Twitter - announced that the date would be a paid holiday.

Also on that list is the American Football's governing body, the National Football League. The NFL has been criticised in the past few years for ostracising the former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick, who famously "took the knee" during the national anthem in protest against racism and police brutality.

How does Juneteenth relate to the Black Lives Matter movement?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The lobby for official status for Juneteenth was endorsed by TV series Black-ish

Activists have promoted awareness of the date in recent years, including nationwide events organised by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The push included a Juneteenth-themed episode of Black-ish, a US comedy series showing the lives of an American upper-middle class family.

The episode, which aired originally in October 2017, and was shown again last year, openly asked for Juneteenth to be recognised as a national holiday.

Ongoing protests and a growing awareness of systemic racism has given Juneteenth new prominence.

Has the US government ever apologised for slavery?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Clinton apologised for the slave trade in the US during a visit to Africa in 1998

Democrat US President Bill Clinton apologised for the slave trade during a trip to Africa in 1998.

Then years later, the US House of Representatives issued an apology that also included the decades of segregation laws against black Americans.

The move was followed the year after by the US Senate.

But for many, these apologies do not go far enough.