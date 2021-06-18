Kebbi State news: Kidnapping in Kebbi State FGC Yauri rescue update

Wia dis foto come from, Shata Ne Auwal

Army rescue some Kebbi students wey gunmen kidnap for northwest Nigeria.

Reports say Nigerian Army don rescue some of di students wey gunmen kidnap from Federal Gov't College Yauri on Thursday.Muhammad Bello wey dey represent Yauri for National Assembly confam di tori to BBC.

Bello say di rescue happun for Thursday night."Wetin happun be say soldiers ambush dem as dem dey waka inside bush with di students.

"And afta exchange of fire wey kill many of dem, dem rescue some students."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Empty classroom for school wey dey northern Nigeria

For neighbouring Niger State, more dan 130 koranic school children na im jaguda pipo kidnap last month and dem still dey miss.

And for nearby Kaduna, parents of di university students wey be victim of kidnapping two months ago say dem pay big money as ransom to buy di freedom of dia children.

Di west African kontri don experience plenty school kidnapping attacks from late 2020, as no less dan 1000 students don become victims.

Just on Thursday, di Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari visit Borno state, wia e commend di army for di ogbonge work dem dey do to reduce to protect citizens from terrorist attacks.