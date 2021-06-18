President Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria leader, MTN group meeting - Wetin we learn

MTN Group CEO/President, Ralph Mupita and CEO, MTN Nigeria Mr Karl Toriola present a gift to President Muhammadu Buhari for State House Abuja.

Nigeria President meet a team from MTN group on Friday 18th June, 2021 for state house Abuja.

Muhammadu Buhari say di meeting na useful opportunity to discuss how Nigerian goment fit make di telecommunications company to run dia business easily.

Di delegation wey include di leadership of MTN Group led by CEO/President, Ralph Mupita and MTN Nigeria, wey CEO, MTN Nigeria Karl Toriola lead, na im meet wit Buhari.

Di Nigerian leader say im goment dey implement a number of policies and programmes to ensure say institutions like MTN get conducive environment for doing business in di kontri.

MTN na one of di largest telecommunications network inside di west African kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, MTN Wetin we call dis foto, MTN na di biggest mobile phone company for Nigeria, dia customers reach around 50 million pipo.

Di development of Nigeria Digital Economy don position di telecommunication sector as a leading light in di Nigerian economy, Buhari add.

Information and Communications Technology sector show as di fastest growing sector in both di fourth quarter of 2020 and di entire year 2020, based on National Bureau of Statisticsreport.

Na wetin di president reveal to MTN group during di meeting.

Di sector's 14.70% double digit growth rate play a principal role in supporting our country to exit di recession wey COVID-19 pandemic cause.

President Buhari add say dem don identify and address di key challenges wey affect di growth of di digital economy sector.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami togeda wit oday big ogas for goment follow President Muhammadu Buhari welcome di MTN delegation.

One of such challenges na di high Right of Way costs and anoda be di vandalisation of critical national infrastructure.

"I dey happy to note say di Right of Way charges don stop for a maximum of N145/linear metre.

"And I don give directives for di protection of Critical National Infrastructure and dis don address di issue of vandalisation of such infrastructure." Buhari tok.

Service providers should always appreciate the effort of government and not undermine it.

Im tell MTN to continue to support goment efforts by expanding high quality connectivity to Nigerians in unserved and underserved areas

"Nigeria na your most lucrative market in Africa, Asia and di Middle East, as well as di source of a third of di income of the entire MTN Group.

" As such, we beg you to offer top-of-di-range and affordable service to Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari particularly, say im goment go like MTN to continue to support dia efforts:

Dis go be by improving di Quality of Service and enabling a downward price review of di cost of data and oda services, in view of your large market in Nigeria.

Di MTN delegation three-day working visit to Africa most populous kontri climax inside dist visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Di delegation, wey include di leadership of MTN Group and MTN Nigeria, restate di company commitment to expanding investments in Nigeria.

Dem plan to focus on rural connectivity, internet access and financial inclusion, di delegation tok.

MTN praise Nigeria new local content policy, wey aligns perfectly with dia intention to further expand dia Nigerian supply chain.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami togeda wit oday big ogas for goment follow President Muhammadu Buhari welcome di MTN delegation.