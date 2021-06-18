'Ibadan Iwo road crisis' latest update: Oyo fight police report

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Seyi Makinde

Police still dey investigate di 'Ibadan Iwo road crisis' matter wey dey happen for Oyo state capital, southwest Nigeria.

Di state public relations officer Adewale Osifeso tell BBC Pidgin say dem go release informate of wetin dem find after di investigation.

'Ibadan Iwo road crisis' - Things we learn from di fight

Di crisis wey bin claim two lives on Wednesday happen betweenone road transport union [NURTW] and di Park Management System [PMS].

Tori be say Govnor Seyi Makinde don ban di National Union of Road Transport Workers and replace dem wit PMS.

Two pipo die wen men of di PMS under one Oga Mukaila Lamidi [AKA Auxiliary] allegedly attack shop owners for Iwo road in Ibadan Oyo state capital.

Di attack na di continuation of di fight wey don start since Monday between Oga Mukaikla camp and banned NURTW camp.

Eyewitnesses say di attackers bin scatter di area, enter phone shops, break dia glass and loot wetin dem fit loot.

Dem say one NURTW member die for di fight and others sustain serious injuries.

Anoda pesin wey die na di son of one of di pipo wey get shop for there, im name na Ahmed.

Dem say dem kill Ahmed as e dey try to identify those wey dey foment trouble in di property.

Govnor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state say e don visit di scene of di Iwo Road incident.

Di govnor for im facebook page say di loss of lives during di fight wey happen dey unfortunate and no suppose happen.

'' I give you my word say we go make sure say everyone wey dey involve in di dastardly act is brought to book''.

''I don order investigations. In di meantime, we go sanitise di area behind Iwo Road where cultists dey gather and review di Park Management System.

"We don also inform di phone sellers to choose representatives who go discuss how we fit assist them.''

We dey hear say anoda attack happen today to revenge di killing but police neva confam dat one, dem say investigation still dey go on.

Meanwhile di National Union of Road Transport Workers in di state say dem dey vex sake of how dem dey label dem wit PMS oga Mukaila wey Governor Seyi Makinde appoint.

Di banned union say dem no get hand for all di atrocities wey Oga Mukaila aka auxiliary dey commit as dem don dismiss am for dia Union since 2011 sake of im wahala.

Dem say na Governor Seyi Makinde bin appoint am as di Oga of Park Management System wey im crteate for 2019 wen e enter office.