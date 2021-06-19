Ebrahim Raisi: Iran election go see top judge become president

19 June 2021, 11:46 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ebrahim Raisi after e cast im vote on Friday

Hardman Ebrahim Raisi dey set to be Iran next president after im win most of di votes wey den don count so far.

Im beat three other candidates for di poll wey most would-be candidates bin no dey allowed to contest.

Mr Raisi na Iran top judge and e hold ultra-conservative views. Im dey under US sanctions and don dey linked to past executions of political prisoners.

Iran president na di second-highest ranking official for di kontri, after di supreme leader.

Di president get significant influence over domestic policy and foreign affairs. But for Iran political system na di kontri supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wey be top religious cleric, get di final say on all state matters.

Iran dey operate under conservative religious values, and efforts on political freedoms don dey in check since di Islamic Revolution for 1979. Many Iranians see dis election as sometin wey dem don arrange for Mr Raisi to win, and dem shun di poll.

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Di 60-year-old cleric don serve as prosecutor for most of im career. Im collect appointment as head of di judiciary for 2019, two years after im lose by wide margin to Hassan Rouhani for di last presidential election.

Oga Raisi don present himself as di best pesim to fight corruption and solve Iran economic problems. "Our pipo grievances over shortcomings dey real," im tok as im cast e vote for Tehran.

Im dey very loyal to Iran ruling clerics, and pipo don even see am as possible successor to Ayatollah Khamenei as di kontri supreme leader.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Turnout according to reports bin no plenty if you compare am to di previous election for 2017

Many Iranians and rights groups don express concern over Raisi role for di mass executions of political prisoners wey happun for 1980s. Im bin be one of four judges wey oversee death sentences for about 5,000 prisoners, according to Amnesty International.

"For Ebrahim Raisi to rise to di presidency instead of to face investigation for crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, na grim reminder say impunity reign supreme for Iran," na so Amnesty chief Agnès Callamard tok.

Iran never ever acknowledge di mass executions and Raisi never don address di allegations about di role wey im play for dem.

Amnesty also tok say as head of di judiciary oga Raisi oversee impunity for officials and security forces wey face accuse of killing protesters during unrest for 2019.

Wetin im win mean for Iran and di world?

Mr Raisi don promise to reduce unemployment and work to remove US sanctions wey don contribute to economic hardship for ordinary Iranians as many of dem no dey happy.

BBC Persian correspondent Kasra Naji add say under Raisi Iran hardliners go seek to reinforce strict system of Islamic government, possibly meaning more controls on social activities, fewer freedoms and jobs for women, and more tight control of social media and di press.

Di hardliners dey suspect di West, but both Raisi and Supreme Leader Khamenei favour return to international deal on Iran nuclear activity.

Di Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, wey dem sign for 2015, give Iran relief from Western sanctions in return say dem go limit dia nuclear activities.

Di US pulled out of di deal for 2018, and President Trump administration re-impose heavy limits on Iran ability to trade. Oga Raisi bin dey among di officials im sanction.

Iran don respond as dem re-start nuclear operations wey bin dey banned under di deal.