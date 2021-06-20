Dubai Nigeria: United Arab Emirates flights connecting Nigeria, South Africa, India go resume June 23

Dubai - Nigeria travel restrictions go dey relax, effective from Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Dis travel update dey part of di revised Covid protocols wey UAE authorities release on Saturday 19 June.

Di Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management na im release di new travel protocol.

Apart from passengers traveling from Nigeria, e also affect those from South Africa and India, according di document BBC Pidgin see.

Travellers from Nigeria go do COVID-19 tests upon arrival at di airport inside United Arab Emirates, wit dis new guidelines.

Wit dis development Emirate airline don relax dia previous suspension of arrivals from Nigeria, South Africa and India.

Wetin dey Dubai Nigeria new travel rule?

Passengers from Nigeria to Dubai:

1. Passengers must don recieve a negative test result for a PCR test wey dem take within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens no dey affeceted.

2. Passengers gatz show a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from labs wey Nigerian goment approve.

3. All passengers must undergo one PCR test wen dem arrive for Dubai airport.

4. Transit passengers gatz comply with entry protocols of dia final destination.

Requirements for passengers from South Africa to Dubai:

1. Passengers gatz receive two doses of one covid-19 protection injection alias vaccine approved by UAE authorities.

2. Passengers must present a negative test result for one PCR test wey dem take within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens dey exempted.

3. All passengers must undergo one PCR test wen dem arrive for Dubai airport.

4. Transit passengers gatz comply with entry protocols of di final destination.

Requirements for passengers from India to Dubai:

1. Eligible passengers travelling from India to Dubai gatz also present a negative test certificate from one RT-PCR test dem take 48 hours before departure; UAE nationals no need to follow dis requirement.

2. Passengers travelling to Dubai from India dey required to do rapid PCR test four hours before departure to Dubai. Dem must also undergo another RT-PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

3. Upon arrival, passengers from India gatz undergo institutional quarantine alias stay for separate room until dem receive dia PCR test result, wey dey expected within 24 hours.

United Arab Emirate [UAE] citizens and diplomats dey exempted from di institutional quarantine.

Also, only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates dey accepted.

Di Middle East kontri new measure na part of efforts to ease travel restrictions into Dubai.

According to di Dubai media office, the protocol will become effective from June 23, 2021.

Wetin 'Emirates Airlines' tok?

"Emirates welcome di latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow di safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards."

Na wetin di airline spokesperson tok inside one reported statement, according to Golf News.

"We go resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance wit these protocols from 23rd June," Emirates tok.

"We thank di Supreme Committee for dia continuous efforts in monitoring di development of di situation.

"And announcing di appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard the travel sector," di Airline add.