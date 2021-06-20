Michael Usifo Ataga: Super TV CEO murder for 'Airbnb' - Nigeria Police confirm killing

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Usifo Ataga, na Super TV Nigeria CEO until im murder

Police don confim how di 'suspected' murder of Lagos billionaire Michael Usifo Ataga happun for Nigeria commercial capital.

Na one lady wey dey on di run now na im police believe say kill di Super TV CEO, afta dem find im lifeless bodi on Thursday.

Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu tell BBC Pidgin say di crime happun inside a three bedroom flat for Lekki Phase 1.

"Di man [Michael Usifo Ataga happun] join her dia on Sunday. Then on Thursday di man suppose go to Abuja to meet im wife for dem to celebrate im 50th birthday.

"Unfortunately dat day e no come out. "Im apparently lock di door and wen dem force di door open, dem unfortunately see im lifeless bodi on di floor."

"E [Michael Usifo Ataga happun] bin dey wit only boxers inside a pool of blood," according to di Lagos police boss tok.

Di police oga add say dem find out say di lady wey bin dey with am claim to be one Americana wen she meet di billionaire.

Reports say Ataga wey dey live inside Banana Island, na concerned friends and family report say im go missing on Sunday 13 June.

Dis na after all efforts to reach him no succeed, e come put everyone in a panic mode including his wife and family in Abuja.

Police tell BBC Pidgin say di lady wey don disappear to tin air, take im phone and ATM card wit her.

"Na block of flats wey somebodi rent, but di pesin no dey live dia, so di pesin convert di place to a short let."

"May be na di man rent am ask di lady to move in dia or di lady book and di man join, but both of dem bin dey dia on Sunday," CP Odumosu add.

"Dem stay dia for three to four straight days, moving out together wit di man car. Di three bedrood flat na service apartment"