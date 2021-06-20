Father's Day 2021 wishes: Na "Happy Father's Day" today but wia di celebration from come?

20 June 2021, 10:55 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images / Vonkara1

Father Day na celebration wey dem dey do every third Sunday of June for UK.

Dis year, e fall on Sunday 20 June.

Na day to celebrate fathers and father figures or grandfathers.

You wan sabi wia di celebration from come? Dey read dey go.

Wia dis foto come from, Godwin Obaseki

How Father's Day take start?

For hundreds of years, na im don dey celebrate Mother's Day , but Father's Day na one wey recent.

Di day fit don begin for di US and tori plenty for how e really happun.

Di one wey popular pass, wey carry plenty truth, na say e start with one woman wey dem dey call Sonora Louise Smart for Washington.

After her mama die during childbirth when she dey born her sixth pikin, di papa take over to raise di family.

For 1909, Sonora bin hear one speech for church bout Mother's Day and she reason am say papas dem suppose get dia own celebration.

Several local pastors approve di idea and tori be say 19 June 1910 na di first unofficial Father's Day.

Wia dis foto come from, Pictorial Parade/ Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, American actor and singer Ray Heatherton celebrate Father's Day for 1950

For 1966, US President Lyndon B. Johnson decide to make di third Sunday for June Father's Day.

Six years later President Richard Nixon sign am into law.

How dem dey celebrate am around di world?

Thailand

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images /REDA&CO

For Thailand, Father's Day celebration dey happun on di birthday of dia beloved late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, on 5 December, wey dem consider to be Father of di Nation.

Dia tradition na to wear yellow on di day.

Fathers and grandfathers go also get Canna flower though di practise no dey common again

Mexico

For Mexico, Father's Day or Día del Padre dey happun on di third Sunday in June.

Every year for Mexico City dem go do 13 mile race: Di Carrera Día del Padre or Father's Day race. Children fit also follow run beside dia papa.

Germany

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images / ullstein bild Dtl. Wetin we call dis foto, Dis group of men for 1960s Germany dey celebrate father's day without dia children. We believe say na food and drink dey inside di baby carraige

For Germany instead of fathers or väter to spend time with dia pikin, most times dem go form groups and do hiking trips, sometimes wagon wey dem dey pull for back go get plenty food and drinks.

Nepal

For Nepal children dey give sweets as gifts. Sons and daughters sometimes receive blessings from dia papa.

Those wey dia papa don die, go go one pilgrimage place and perform shraddha, di holy ritual of remembrance.

France

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images / Richard Villalonundefined undefined

For France, Fête des Pères na wetin traditionally be Catholic celebration, but because of commercial reasons dem reinvent am for di 1900s.

Now all sorts of gifts na im pipo dey give on di day, including rose flowers.