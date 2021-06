Isaac Folayan Alade biography: Architect behind Lagos 1004 estate, Nigeria famous buildings

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Institute of Architects

Isaac Folayan Alade, di architect wey design many famous buildings in Nigeria, don die.

Alade designs of Nigeria iconic structures go continue to inspire younger architects from within and outside di kontri.

Na so President Muhammadu Buhari tok inside im sorry message to di with family and friends of Arc. Alade.

Na dis man design historic structures like di popular 1004 housing estate for Lagos, National Stadium, Tafawa Balewa Square [TBS].

Him also plan di design of Federal Secretariat Lagos and Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies building for Kuru, Plateau State.

Isaac Folayan Alade die on 19 June, 2021 at di age of 87, di office of Nigeria presido announce im death di following day.

President Buhari believe say Chief Alade contributions to development of di west African nation go always dey remembered.

BBC Pidgin don gada some facts to know about dis Nigerian man wey leave behind a legacy of brilliance and diligence ontop design, building and administration of wonderful structures across Nigeria.

Isaac Folayan Alade designs:

Tori be say Baba Alade get plenti public service projects wey e personally execute (between 1970-1979) all free of charge.

Dis include di designs and supervision of the following:

Armed Forces Rehabilitation Centre, Oshodi, Lagos (1970-71).

Federal Secretariat - Ikoyi (Blocks I & II) 1972-75 (Design & supervision).

Federal Secretariats in all States of the Federation of Nigeria (1973-76) design & supervision.

49 Armed Forces Barracks and 6 No. Military Hospitals. (Design & supervision).

Offices etc for Mr. President at Dodan Barracks, Lagos (Design & Supervision).

Many Multi-storey blocks of flat all over Nigeria. Eg. Lagos 1004 estate (Design & Supervision).

Offices, Staff Quarters & Specialist Military Hospitals. (Design & Supervision).

Federal Govt. Special Guest Houses, Victoria Island. (Design & Supervision).

Greek Military Hospital Complex, with Doctor's Multi-Story block of flats Ikoyi, Lagos.

All Local Govt. Headquarters for Ondo & Ekiti States.

Nigerian Embassies & Chanceries abroad including:

i. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Brazilia, Brazil (Design & Supervision)

ii. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Bonn, Germany (Design & Supervision)

iii. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Rome, Italy (Design & Supervision)

iv. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Washington (Design & Supervision)

v. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Pecking, China. (Design & Supervision)

vi. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Coutonou, Benin (Design & Supervision)

vii. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Lome, Togo. (Design & Supervision)

viii. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Freetown, Sierra, Leone (Design & Supervision)

ix. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Monrovia, Liberia. (Design & Supervision)

x. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Younde, Cameroon (Design & Supervision)

xi. Nigerian Embassy & Chancery at Islamabad, Pakistan (Design & Supervision)

xi. Design & Development of Satellite Town, Lagos. (Design & Supervision) - Design & Development of Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos. (Design & Supervision)

xii. Design & Development of N. Air Force Base, Ikeja & Makurdi. (Design & Supervision)

xiii. Design & Execution of National Institute (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos (Design & Supervision)

xiv. The National Remembrance Arcade & Tafawa Balewa Sq., Shopping Complex.

xv. Design & supervision of National Institute for Sports, at National Stadium.

Na Isaac Folayan Alade design historic structures like di popular 1004 housing estate for Lagos

Oda Projects Isaac Folayan Alade do include:

i. Projects in Ife University Teaching Hospital Complex, (now OAUTH), Ile-Ife.

ii. Elephant Cement House, Alausa Ikeja.

iii. Federal Secretariat, Plot 4, Central Area,. Abuja with multi-storey Car park Complex (first in Abuja).

iv. Master Plan for Ekiti State Government, with Governor's office.

v. Master Plan of National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

Interesting profile of Arc. Isaac Folayan Alade

Dem born oga Alade on 24th of November, 1933 for Aramoko town inside present day Ekiti State, south west Nigeria.

Chief (Dr) Isaac Folayan Alade O.F.R., Hon. D.Sc., F.N.I.A attend im primary education for St. Philips School, Aramoko (1940-45).

E later go Christ's School, Ado-Ekiti (1946-51) for Cambridge School Certificate.

Then e attend Nigerian College of Technology, Ibadan (1954-56) for Pre-Professional Studies.

Im move on to Nigerian College of Tech. (now A.B.U) Zaira (1957-61) wia Alade graduat in 1961 as one of di first four Architects produced in West Africa.

Atage 39 Isaac Folayan Alade get full Membership of the Royal Institution of British Architects (A.R.I.B.A) in 1963 & M.N.I.A. in 1964.

E move on to do Post-Graduate Diploma course for London for di A-A School of Tropical Studies (1964-65) on Commonwealth Scholarship.

Dem later elect am as fellow of di Nigerian Institution of Architects (F.N.I.A.) & Member of Commonwealth Association of Architects (M.C.A.A).

E become di first Registrar of di Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) in 1969.

Im also become di Chief Project Architect in 1972, and then Director of Public Buildings in 1975.

E become di first Architect to be appointed as a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1976, a post im hold until e voluntary retirement in 1979.

E attend di Defence Policy & strategic Course in Paris, as Permanent Secretary (Special Duties) for Supreme Headquarters in 1977.

Di Architect later established im private practice, Fola Alade Associates in 1980.

Throughout Alade career, im design plenti Educational, Institutional, Residential, Office buildings.

Him also plan Commercial, Religious, Monumental, Military establishments, Recreational and Nigerian embassies in 11 kontris.