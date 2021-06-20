Tokyo Olympics: Ugandan don test positive for Covid for Japan

Getty Images

One member of Uganda Olympic squad don become di first to test positive for Covid-19 on arrival for Japan for di competition due to start on 23 July.

Di event bin dey postponed last year, but now go go ahead despite fresh wave of Covid-19 cases for Japan.

Uganda dey also experience surge in cases, wey force di government to tighten lockdown measures on Friday.

Di Ugandan wey bin dey part of nine-member squad bin don dey fully vaccinated, according to reports.

Di group - wey include boxers, coaches, and officials - bin also test negative before dem leave Uganda.

However, one of dem test positive wen dem arrive Tokyo Narita airport on Saturday, and bin dey quarantined for one government-designated facility, na so local media bin quote say Japanese officials tok.

Di rest of di squad travel by chartered bus to Osaka, for western Japan, wia dem go train ahead of di Games.

Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Officials have refused to call off the Games, saying it will be safe and secure

Di Ugandans na di second group of foreign athletes wey go arrive for training ahead of di competition. Australia women softball squad arrive on 1 June.