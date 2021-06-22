Woman wey torture, kill maid chop 30 years jail term

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Singapore na home to some 250,000 foreign domestic workers (file picture)

One woman for Singapore wey court find guilty of starving, torturing and killing her domestic worker wey come from Myanmar, don gbab 30 years in prison sentence.

Di maid Piang Ngaih don reportedly weigh only 24kg (53lb) when she die from her injuries for 2016.

Prosecutors bin call di actions of Gaiyathiri Murugayan, di wife of policeman "evil and utterly inhumane".

Di case dey among series of high-profile maid abuse cases for di wealthy city-state for recent years.

Di 40 year-old woman bin plead guilty to a number of charges plus culpable homicide against Ms Piang.

Di judge say di prosecution bin paint "shocking" picture of how oga madam torture, humiliate, starve and ultimately kill di 24-year old woman.

Im say di case be "one of di worst cases of culpable homicide" in di city-state and that words no go fit reach to di level of abuse di young woman get to endure in di month before her death.

During di trial, di court bin hear say Ms Murugayan start to abuse di young woman from October 2015, shortly after Ms Piang arrive Singapore for her first job overseas.

CCTV footage from camera wey dem install for di house show di abuse she suffer in di last month of her life, dem even dey abuse am plenty times for one day.

Dem say oga madam even dey burn am wit hot pressing iron and even accuse am of "throwing her around like a ragdoll".

Di court hear say di food Ms Piang dey chop na sliced bread wey dem soak for water, cold food from fridge, or rice. She lost 15kg wey bi about 38% of her body weight inside 14 months.

Di 24-year-old helper die in July 2016 after oga madam repeatedly assault am for plenty hours.

Autopsy report later find say Ms Piang die from oxygen deprivation to her brain after being repeatedly choked.

Ms Murugayan's lawyers bin try to get sentence of eight or nine years, dem argue say di maid bin dey suffer from depression and obsessive compulsive personality disorder.

Oga madam husband wey don chop suspension from im job as a police officer and her mother face several charges linked to di case.

Singapore na home to around 250,000 foreign domestic workers, typically from countries like Indonesia, Myanmar or di Philippines.